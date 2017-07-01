Now Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations

Nominations due by October 1, 2017

Words: Tim O’Toole

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Masonry Hall of Fame class.

The Masonry Hall of Fame was created to recognize and award those individuals who have dedicated their lives to the masonry industry.

Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.

Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.

Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.

Submissions will be reviewed and voted upon by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Nominees must receive two-thirds of the eligible votes in order to be accepted into the Hall of Fame.

Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame to submit your nomination.

Upcoming MCAA Webinars for July 2017

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

——————–

BIM Deliverables Guide for Masonry Contractors, Volume II

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Flashing

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Basic Masonry Estimating Seminar

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Members: $200.00

Non-Members: $300.00

——————–

Excellence in Selling

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

Presented by: J. Construction Company

——————–

OSHA Investigations

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Alignment of Vision, Strategy and People

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

The Relationship Edge in Business

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

——————–

Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT

