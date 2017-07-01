Now Accepting Masonry Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations due by October 1, 2017
Words: Tim O’Toole
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Masonry Hall of Fame class.
The Masonry Hall of Fame was created to recognize and award those individuals who have dedicated their lives to the masonry industry.
Do you know someone who has dedicated their life to the masonry industry? If so, nominate them to be part of the Masonry Hall of Fame.
Nominees must have had a major impact on the masonry industry, not necessarily with just the MCAA, and must have been or be in the industry for a minimum of 25 years. Nominees can be, but are not limited to contractors, employees, instructors, architects, engineers, and association staff.
Nominations are open to anyone in the masonry industry. Submissions must state the significant accomplishments of the individual nominee.
Submissions will be reviewed and voted upon by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Nominees must receive two-thirds of the eligible votes in order to be accepted into the Hall of Fame.
Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 11:59 PM CDT. Nominees accepted into the Hall of Fame will be inducted during the MCAA Convention.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/hall-of-fame to submit your nomination.
Upcoming MCAA Webinars for July 2017
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
——————–
BIM Deliverables Guide for Masonry Contractors, Volume II
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Flashing
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Basic Masonry Estimating Seminar
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Members: $200.00
Non-Members: $300.00
——————–
Excellence in Selling
Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
Presented by: J. Construction Company
——————–
OSHA Investigations
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Alignment of Vision, Strategy and People
Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
The Relationship Edge in Business
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
——————–
Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM CDT
New MCAA Members for July 2017
3 D Stone
Bloomington, IN
812-824-5805
www.3dstoneinc.com
National Associate Member
Able Masonry Development Co.
Romeoville, IL
815-293-1770
www.ablemasonrydevelopment.com
Contractor Member
Advanced Holdings, LLC
Sarasota, FL
941-993-7065
Contractor Member
American Tile & Stone
Rohnert Park, CA
707-585-0810
Contractor Member
Carls Masonry Unlimited, Inc.
Gaithersburg, MD
301-519-2233
www.carlsmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Cornerstone Contracting Co.
Washington, MO
636-667-3831
Contractor Member
Cornerstone Masonry Services, Inc.
South Easton, MA
508-409-7531
Contractor Member
D K & Sons, LLC
Francesville, IN
219-204-0912
www.dkandsons.com
Contractor Member
DL Masonry
Rancho Cordova, CA
916-638-1936
Contractor Member
Ginty Construction, Inc.
Clearwater, FL
727-327-8377
Contractor Member
KC Masonry, Inc.
Auburn, NY
315-253-5007
Contractor Member
Miller Masonry & Concrete, Inc.
Little Chute, WI
920-788-5201
www.millermasonryinc.com
Contractor Member
Ron Johnson Masonry Inc.
Salt Lake City, UT
801-973-0994
www.ronjohnsonmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Strait Line Masonry Corp.
White Bear Lake, MN
651-428-2235
Contractor Member
SW Mertz Masonry Specialists, Inc.
Winters, CA
530-795-9007
Contractor Member
Two Rivers Masonry
Glenwood Springs, CO
970-928-7774
Contractor Member