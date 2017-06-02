Mortar Net Solutions introduced a new 6-inch size of its BlockFlash™ flashing solution for single-wythe exterior concrete masonry unit walls.

BlockFlash is a complete, embeddable flashing solution for managing moisture in CMU walls. It uses patented flashing pans to collect moisture in the wall and channel it to the exterior through integrated weep spouts. The spouts are gray in color to blend in with standard mortar, and factory-installed insect guards prevent insects from entering the block cells through the spouts. Drainage mesh placed in every block cell in the course immediately above the pans provides hundreds of clear pathways for water to flow around mortar droppings inside the cells, where it is collected by the pans. Mortar Net’s BlockFlash cuts installation time associated with using membrane flashing by approximately 50 percent and eliminates the need for multiple architectural CMU sizes that are typical with through-wall flashing.

BlockFlash for 6-inch CMU works the same as the 8-, 10- and 12-inch versions, and was designed to meet the growing popularity of utilizing 6-inch CMUs in building construction to help meet building energy codes and for its space-saving benefits in larger buildings.

