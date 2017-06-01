Well-Oiled Takes Work

One thing that has been drilled into my psyche since I was young is that nothing is ever perfect. Perhaps it comes from having an immigrant mother who’s had to work for everything she’s had for the past 40 years. It could also be from my father, who I’ve talked about before. One thing that I’ve continued to realize, especially since agreeing to serve as Editor of this magazine, is that there’s really no such thing as a well-oiled machine.

In life, it seems like when one side of things is going well, another component starts to need work. Like owning a car, it’s all about the maintenance. There’s no time to get comfortable, or God-forbid, complacent when it comes to how things are going. Even if work seems like it’s going smoothly, there is always something that can be tweaked or improved. That concept applies whether it’s a magazine, a masonry company, or even running the country. The hard work has to continue and there’s really no time for a break.

With the recent delay in the implementation of the upcoming OSHA silica rule, many contractors may think that it’s a good time to try and maintain their respective “well-oiled machines” and worry about the rule as it comes closer. Though I’m not a mason contractor myself, I can say that the attitude is probably one that will have some companies headed for the cliff edge. Pretend the rule is here now, and use the magazine (and MCAA’s) insight to help prepare your company.

We can’t control very much in life, but one of the things we can is how we react. That’s an approach I’ve taken recently, and I’ve had a much more proactive outlook on my work and personal life. There will always be curveballs in life, but the only thing we can control is whether we choose to swing at something in the strike zone or let it go because it’s outside.

Enough of me philosophizing, I got my only C in college in a Philosophy class. I’m about what happens in the real world in people’s lives. So please enjoy this issue of Masonry. The entire team here has worked hard to put it together.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or Bronzella with any suggestions or questions that you might have.

All the best,