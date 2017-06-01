Last chance to enter Safety Advantage Awards

Submissions due June 30

Words: Zach Everett

Submissions to the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance, are due by June 30, 2017. This is your last chance to enter the awards.

Safety is overlooked by some contractors for several reasons: cost, time, resources, compounded focus on production, simple ignorance, or possibly many other things. Our goal is for the MCAA safety awards to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely.

The awards will be presented based on a company’s Incident Rate. This seemed to be the most equitable and best way to judge between contractors. The Incident Rate will be the only criteria at the present. There could be many other guidelines thrown into the mix; OSHA citations, comprehensiveness of safety policy, superseding of OSHA compliance by company policy, peer review of policies, job site inspections, volunteer safety work, using biodegradable earplugs, non-concrete block, utilizing anti-alien abduction hardhats or a gamut of other qualifiers and disqualifiers, but we thought that starting simple would be best for the moment.

The Incident Rate, by which the safety awards will be judged, is calculated off of the OSHA logs. ALL OSHA recordable injuries and illnesses are logged for that year. The number of illnesses and injuries are multiplied by 200,000 then divided into the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year. This equation gives you the company’s Incident Rate. This should not be confused with the DART Incident Rate, which only takes into account the incidents that result in days away from work.

To get your company considered for the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards simply go to www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards and fill out the sign up form and return it with your 2016 OSHA 300 form. All entries will be tabulated and the awards will be presented at the 2017 MCAA Midyear Meeting.

We look forward to this event and hope that there is huge participation. Safety is extremely important! It’s important to help get more work, to keep WC cost down, but most importantly, because families need their parents and spouse to come home healthy! Join with us in this small way to reach that goal.

MCAA Live Webinar Series

June 7

High Payoff Activities & Performance Discussions

Sponsored by: J. Construction Company

June 14

Mortar

Presented by Amerimix

June 21

Scaffold Plank Identification and Inspection Processes

June 28

Managing Interruptions: Electronic Messages & Others

July 12

BIM Deliverables Guide for Masonry Contractors: Volume II

July 19

Flashing

July 26

How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry

August 2

Basic Masonry Estimating

MCAA Members: $200

Non-members $300

August 9

Excellence in Selling

Sponsored by: J. Construction Company

August 16

OSHA Investigations

August 23

Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor

August 30

Alignment of Vision, Strategy, and People.

September 6

Historic Masonry

September 13

Construction Market Outlook

September 20

How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package

September 27

What Makes a Contractor Great

October 4

How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program

Sponsored by: J. Construction Company

October 11

Relationship Edge

October 18

Harassment and Discrimination Basics

October 25

How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor

NOVEMBER 1

Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team

November 8

Discrimination

November 15

Pension Withdrawal Liability

November 29

Seismic Requirements of the Building Code

December 6

FMLA

December 13

Masonry Inspections

December 20

Weather Resistive Barriers

The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.

New MCAA Members for June 2017

New MCAA Members for June 2017

Advanced Masonry Restoration, Inc.

St. Paul, MN

651-766-8080

www.advancedmasonry.com

Contractor Member

Angelina Stone & Marble Ltd

Bridgeport, OH

740-695-3615

Regional Associate Member

Aztec Masonry & Concrete LLC.

Wilmington, NC

910-274-2298

www.aztecmasonry.com

Contractor Member

C.W. Oates Masonry, Inc.

Leander, TX

512-869-1413

www.cwoatesmasonry.com

Contractor Member

Denny Clark Masonry & Concrete

Gilbert, AZ

480-664-6367

Contractor Member

Fyffe Masonry & Plastering, Inc.

Glendale, AZ

623-931-0110

www.fyffemasonry.net

Contractor Member

Grove Masonry Maintenance, Inc.

Alsip, IL

708-385-0225

www.grovemasonry.com

Contractor Member

Jim Hauer Masonry

Cincinnati, OH

513-825-9862

www.jimhauermasonry.com

Contractor Member

Masonry Incorporated

Clinton, MD

301-297-4585

Contractor Member

Metropolitan Builders, Inc.

Westlake, OH

440-835-5252

Contractor Member

Midwest Restoration, Inc.

Paris, IL

217-465-5432

Contractor Member

MV & Son Masonry LLC

Burke, VA

571-208-0841

Contractor Member

Piedmont Masonry

Huntersville, NC

704-996-8677

Contractor Member

Puzzo Masonry

Antioch, IL

847-456-8940

Contractor Member

Robert W. Sheckles, Inc.

Frederick, MD

301-663-4248

www.rwsheckles.com

Contractor Member

Rush Masonry Management

Jacksonville, NC

910-787-9100

Contractor Member

RVM Construction, Inc.

Lancaster, OH

740-681-1294

Contractor Member

Schwartz Masonry

La Mesa, CA

619-668-0887

Contractor Member

Stoney Masonry

Madera, CA

559-673-8000

www.stoneymasonry.com

Contractor Member

Texas Shot Blast, LLC

San Antonio, TX

210-497-5594

www.shotblast.com

Contractor Member