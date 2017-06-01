Last chance to enter Safety Advantage Awards
Submissions due June 30
Words: Zach Everett
Submissions to the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards, sponsored by Federated Insurance, are due by June 30, 2017. This is your last chance to enter the awards.
Safety is overlooked by some contractors for several reasons: cost, time, resources, compounded focus on production, simple ignorance, or possibly many other things. Our goal is for the MCAA safety awards to help draw attention to the need and benefits of performing safely.
The awards will be presented based on a company’s Incident Rate. This seemed to be the most equitable and best way to judge between contractors. The Incident Rate will be the only criteria at the present. There could be many other guidelines thrown into the mix; OSHA citations, comprehensiveness of safety policy, superseding of OSHA compliance by company policy, peer review of policies, job site inspections, volunteer safety work, using biodegradable earplugs, non-concrete block, utilizing anti-alien abduction hardhats or a gamut of other qualifiers and disqualifiers, but we thought that starting simple would be best for the moment.
The Incident Rate, by which the safety awards will be judged, is calculated off of the OSHA logs. ALL OSHA recordable injuries and illnesses are logged for that year. The number of illnesses and injuries are multiplied by 200,000 then divided into the total number of hours worked by all employees for the year. This equation gives you the company’s Incident Rate. This should not be confused with the DART Incident Rate, which only takes into account the incidents that result in days away from work.
To get your company considered for the MCAA Safety Advantage Awards simply go to www.masoncontractors.org/safety/awards and fill out the sign up form and return it with your 2016 OSHA 300 form. All entries will be tabulated and the awards will be presented at the 2017 MCAA Midyear Meeting.
We look forward to this event and hope that there is huge participation. Safety is extremely important! It’s important to help get more work, to keep WC cost down, but most importantly, because families need their parents and spouse to come home healthy! Join with us in this small way to reach that goal.
MCAA Live Webinar Series
June 7
High Payoff Activities & Performance Discussions
Sponsored by: J. Construction Company
June 14
Mortar
Presented by Amerimix
June 21
Scaffold Plank Identification and Inspection Processes
June 28
Managing Interruptions: Electronic Messages & Others
July 12
BIM Deliverables Guide for Masonry Contractors: Volume II
July 19
Flashing
July 26
How Codes Change the Way We Construct Masonry
August 2
Basic Masonry Estimating
MCAA Members: $200
Non-members $300
August 9
Excellence in Selling
Sponsored by: J. Construction Company
August 16
OSHA Investigations
August 23
Communication Between the Structural Engineer and Masonry Contractor
August 30
Alignment of Vision, Strategy, and People.
September 6
Historic Masonry
September 13
Construction Market Outlook
September 20
How to Prepare a Professional Masonry Submittal Package
September 27
What Makes a Contractor Great
October 4
How to Develop and Implement an Effective Quality Control Program
Sponsored by: J. Construction Company
October 11
Relationship Edge
October 18
Harassment and Discrimination Basics
October 25
How to Become an Equal Partner with the General Contractor
NOVEMBER 1
Technology for the Jobsite: Finding the Right Tech Tools for Your Project Team
November 8
Discrimination
November 15
Pension Withdrawal Liability
November 29
Seismic Requirements of the Building Code
December 6
FMLA
December 13
Masonry Inspections
December 20
Weather Resistive Barriers
The MCAA Webinar Series features live and on demand webinars on topics such as job site safety new construction technology increasing profits and more. Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a full schedule of upcoming programs and to register.
New MCAA Members for June 2017
Advanced Masonry Restoration, Inc.
St. Paul, MN
651-766-8080
www.advancedmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Angelina Stone & Marble Ltd
Bridgeport, OH
740-695-3615
Regional Associate Member
Aztec Masonry & Concrete LLC.
Wilmington, NC
910-274-2298
www.aztecmasonry.com
Contractor Member
C.W. Oates Masonry, Inc.
Leander, TX
512-869-1413
www.cwoatesmasonry.com
Contractor Member
Denny Clark Masonry & Concrete
Gilbert, AZ
480-664-6367
Contractor Member
Fyffe Masonry & Plastering, Inc.
Glendale, AZ
623-931-0110
www.fyffemasonry.net
Contractor Member
Grove Masonry Maintenance, Inc.
Alsip, IL
708-385-0225
www.grovemasonry.com
Contractor Member
Jim Hauer Masonry
Cincinnati, OH
513-825-9862
www.jimhauermasonry.com
Contractor Member
Masonry Incorporated
Clinton, MD
301-297-4585
Contractor Member
Metropolitan Builders, Inc.
Westlake, OH
440-835-5252
Contractor Member
Midwest Restoration, Inc.
Paris, IL
217-465-5432
Contractor Member
MV & Son Masonry LLC
Burke, VA
571-208-0841
Contractor Member
Piedmont Masonry
Huntersville, NC
704-996-8677
Contractor Member
Puzzo Masonry
Antioch, IL
847-456-8940
Contractor Member
Robert W. Sheckles, Inc.
Frederick, MD
301-663-4248
www.rwsheckles.com
Contractor Member
Rush Masonry Management
Jacksonville, NC
910-787-9100
Contractor Member
RVM Construction, Inc.
Lancaster, OH
740-681-1294
Contractor Member
Schwartz Masonry
La Mesa, CA
619-668-0887
Contractor Member
Stoney Masonry
Madera, CA
559-673-8000
www.stoneymasonry.com
Contractor Member
Texas Shot Blast, LLC
San Antonio, TX
210-497-5594
www.shotblast.com
Contractor Member