Past, Present And Future

What a whirlwind of a year it’s been. As I’m writing this, I’m currently attending the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Conference in Las Vegas. I thought the World of Concrete was a large show, but this one makes it look small! From the cranes that look like they’re touching the sky to the gigantic dump trucks that could probably hold all the contents of my house, the construction industry looks like it’s certainly on the way up.

It was a pleasure to meet all of the new companies dedicated to the same goals we at the magazine share. The commitment to workforce development, having a safer job site, and overall passion for the trade never ceases to amaze me. Going to shows like this, even though I don’t personally have a chance to meet everyone, really reaffirms why I enjoy helping put together this magazine each month.

This month, I’ll be at the Coverings Trade Show in Orlando. There, I will have the pleasure of getting to meet Dean Marsico and Derek Stearns in person for the first time. Since the magazine’s re-launch, I never imagined that we’d be able to work with such stars of the masonry profession. Their understanding of just what makes the MCAA and Masonry Magazine special is great, and hopefully we’re able to come up with some new forms of partnership that take our respective skills to the next level.

That being said, I want to thank everyone that’s been along with us for this ride so far. Thanks to everyone from the architecture firms that we’ve consulted for with articles, and previous writers in the magazine who have been willing to share their expertise. Additionally, I want to say thanks to all of our new readers who signed up either online or at one of the shows. We wouldn’t be here without any of you, and our policy is still one of an open door. Masonry was built by every one of you, and we are constantly open to improvement.

I can’t say everything will be perfect in every issue. I know there are items I’ve caught because of my borderline OCD. However, as I continue to turn to our sources and experts for guidance, we will continue to deliver a stronger and stronger product. As always, if there’s anything more that you’d like to see in the magazine, please let us know. By the same token, if there’s anything that you think could be improved, please let us know.

In this issue, we go back to basics a little bit. We’re trying to focus all of the relevant stories through the lens of the upcoming silica rule, which will undoubtedly impact every contractor on a job site. Working hand in hand with the MCAA’s Train The Trainer program, we’re poised to be the go-to source for how to tackle the rule. So, with Material Cleaning, Safety, the Skills Gap on the agenda, I hope you enjoy flipping through this April issue.



Additionally, make sure to check out David Biggs’ column on Marvelous Masonry this issue. I know it’s always one of my favorite pieces to read through and edit, and I love seeing the finished product both in print and on the site. As we turn to the late Spring and Summer months, keep an eye out for new features on restoration that may be a little closer to home.

Enjoy this issue!