Access Every MCAA Webinar In 2017 For Free
The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is proud to an- nounce the 2017 Live Webinar Season will feature over fty free webinars to all attendees.
The 2017 season will kick off on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM CST with Getting Your Team Fully Onboard with Company Goals. Additional topics will include effective communication, building information modeling, and much more.
Nearly every webinar will be offered at no charge to both MCAA members and non-members. A limited number of premium webinars will still be offered at a discount to MCAA members.
Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a list of upcoming webinars for 2017 and register for free.
MCAA Live Webinar Series
February 22
Getting Your Team Fully Onboard with Company Goals
March 8
Highlights of Effective Team Communication
March 15
Attracting & Keeping Good People
March 22
City Use Tax
April 5
Effective Communication and the 4 Styles
April 26
How Contractors Can Become Invincible to Lawsuits & Save Thousands in Taxes
May 17
Motivating & Leading Generations in the Workplace
May 24
Succession Planning and Leadership Development.
June 7
High Payoff Activities & Performance Discussions
June 28
Managing Interruptions: Electronic Messages & Others
August 30
Alignment of Vision, Strategy, and People.
2017 MCAA Member-Get-A-Member Program
As a member of the MCAA, you know the value of belonging to the national association committed to preserving and promoting the masonry industry by providing continuing education, advocating fair codes and standards, foster- ing a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower, and marketing the bene ts of masonry materials.
Share the bene ts of membership in the MCAA with potential members. All you have to do is hand them a card with your contact information and ask them to call the MCAA of ce at 800-536-2225. The MCAA staff will take care of the rest.
For every new contractor or supplier member you help recruit between February 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017, you’ll receive an entry into our grand prize drawing for a vacation package of your choice valued up to $2,500.
Let’s work together to build a strong and successful masonry industry. Call 800-536-2225 or visit www.masoncontractors. org/get-a-member for more information.
New Members: February 2017
Atlas Preservation, Inc.
Southington, CT
EZ Scaffold Corp.
Columbia, TN
Grapevine Masonry Construction, Inc.
Norton, OH
Josh Tollett Masonry
Crossville, TN
JP Masonry
Spring Valley, CA
Royal Stoneworks
San Luis Obispo, CA
ScaffoldMart
Greenville, NC
Stonelake Masonry, Inc
Elk Grove, CA