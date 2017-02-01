The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is proud to an- nounce the 2017 Live Webinar Season will feature over fty free webinars to all attendees.

The 2017 season will kick off on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM CST with Getting Your Team Fully Onboard with Company Goals. Additional topics will include effective communication, building information modeling, and much more.

Nearly every webinar will be offered at no charge to both MCAA members and non-members. A limited number of premium webinars will still be offered at a discount to MCAA members.

Visit www.masoncontractors.org/live to view a list of upcoming webinars for 2017 and register for free.

MCAA Live Webinar Series

February 22

Getting Your Team Fully Onboard with Company Goals

March 8

Highlights of Effective Team Communication

March 15

Attracting & Keeping Good People

March 22

City Use Tax

April 5

Effective Communication and the 4 Styles

April 26

How Contractors Can Become Invincible to Lawsuits & Save Thousands in Taxes

May 17

Motivating & Leading Generations in the Workplace

May 24

Succession Planning and Leadership Development.

June 7

High Payoff Activities & Performance Discussions

June 28

Managing Interruptions: Electronic Messages & Others

August 30

Alignment of Vision, Strategy, and People.

